First to Know forecast: Late-day rain trend on repeat (08/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms are sprouting up along various wind flows like the coastal sea breeze, with activity moving mostly in a northeast fashion. Evening spots of rain and thunder will focus along the state line counties and the Suwannee/Alapaha river regions with local downpours and times of excessive lightning. Isolated cases of strong wind gusts are possible.

Later tonight, rain will subside and clouds will start breaking and clearing out.

Forecast temps will go from the 80s in most areas this evening to the 70s by midnight, on the way to the low to mid 70s for morning lows Wednesday.

There's fundamentally no change in the weather setup for Wednesday, meaning we will encounter periods of sunshine to warm temps into the lower 90s, clouds will build by midday, and more rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, in a scattered fashion of coverage with some soaking conditions in several neighborhoods.

The atmosphere locally will remain favorable for daily showers and storms, with a nearby cold front enhancing the rain coverage for Friday. This activity will prevent extreme heat, so projected highs will stay in the lower 90s into the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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