First To Know forecast: Late-day rain action with thunder (05/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and thunderstorms scattered around the region are moving to the east and northeast with local downpours and a few wind gusts. Spots of evening rain will focus in eastern sections and around the I-75 counties. Cloudiness will be patchy through the evening and nighttime hours with isolated showers possible in the early morning hours over the bay and Gulf waters.

Temperatures tonight will be cooled by rainy areas, falling into the 70s and staying there for the overnight period, with morning lows in the lower 70s.

Moisture remains in abundance around our area Saturday, with a slow-moving cold front positioned over middle and southern Georgia. These features will combine with the continued west-southwest wind flow to produce scattered to numerous areas of rain. Thunderstorms will be included occasionally, and can be locally gusty, while organized severe storms will be limited. Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday's weather will have breaks of sunshine with periods of showers and thunderstorms again, reaching at least 70% of the local region at various times of day.

By midweek, a zone of drier air will drop in from the northeast. Rain activity will be suppressed to southern and coastal areas starting Tuesday, with a further decline in rain opportunities Wednesday and beyond. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 90° and lows will be near 70° by then.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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