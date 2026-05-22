First To Know forecast: Keeping a warm, humid, sometimes rainy trend (05/22/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's south wind flow has been effective again at pushing developing pop-up showers and storms well inland. Late-afternoon activity will be focused on the Suwannee River region, with those zones of locally heavy rain and thunder also moving north. Coastal locations and areas south of I-10 and west of US 19 will have a limited opportunity for newly formed rain areas to develop this evening, with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky expected.

Evening temps will go from near 90° early into the 80s, dropping toward the 70s before midnight, down to morning lows Saturday in the low 70s and upper 60s.

There won't be much difference in the weather pattern for Saturday; we'll start with scattered clouds and times of sunshine, steady warming through the morning, some showers form just inland from the coast by midday, shifting north for most of the afternoon. Neighborhoods in southern Georgia run a better chance for passing rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon compared to northern Florida communities. Any rain that affects certain areas will be temporary and not lasting for extended amounts of time, but can happen more than once in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The trend continues Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. There will be partial sunshine and drier times mixed in with daytime scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Downpours and wind gusts can certainly happen in the heaviest activity, but organized severe weather is not anticipated. Some, but not all, of us can be soaked by said downpours when they happen. Highs all holiday weekend will top out near and around 90°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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