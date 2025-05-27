First To Know forecast: Isolated thunderstorms for now (05/27/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As a complex of stronger storms pushes northeast into western Georgia this evening, our local area may get skimmed on the far northern edges (near the Flint River) by a couple of those storms. Otherwise, local rain pattern will be dictated by individual pop-up spots of showers and thunder, especially in areas near and west of US 319. The usual downpours and quick wind gusts can come from these, but organized severe weather is not anticipated in a widespread sense this evening.

Scattered clouds will stretch into the nighttime hours, as temps go from the lower 90s through the 80s this evening and into the 70s by midnight. Morning lows will end up around 70° to the low 70s, perhaps cooler where rain has fallen. Those locations are also where patchy fog can form before dawn.

We'll be offered another general scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, with renewed local hazards of heavy rain and gusty wind in and near any stronger storms. It'll be partly cloudy outside of any rain activity with highs getting back into the low to mid 90s.

A strong late-May cold front will approach Thursday and Friday. It will be capable of spreading more clouds and numerous showers, rain, and thunderstorms around the area. Severe-weather chances are non-zero but not particularly elevated. Rainfall amounts can be up to 2" through Friday night with locally higher amounts.

The front shows a sign of pushing to our south by Saturday morning and creating a less humid but still warm setup for the upcoming weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.