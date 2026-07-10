First To Know forecast: Isolated soakers; hot, humid for most (07/10/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The afternoon and evening thunderstorm cycle is suppressed late today to where only a couple of spots of rain and lightning have been generated in areas near and west of the Ochlockonee River. Few neighborhoods will be affected by brief downpours and thunder rumbles. The rest of us will have early evening sunshine and few clouds, with warm and humid conditions throughout the upcoming night.

Most area temperatures will start off around 90° in the early evening, falling through the 80s by midnight, and down into the mid 70s for morning lows. There will be few clouds and areas of clear sky overnight.

Saturday will have a slight uptick in the amount of showers and storms formed compared to today, while still keeping a general mix of sunshine and clouds in all areas. Forecast highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like values again topping 102° to 107° in the mid-afternoon. Local downpours will trigger some stronger wind gusts and a bout of frequent lightning is possible in the strongest activity.

Sunday will have times of sunshine and a few more of these areas of showers and storms, though no particular part of our region will have long-lasting rain action. Early next week will be slightly unsettled as a nearby cold front slows down over interior southern Georgia, allowing some enhancement in the coverage of rain and thunder.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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