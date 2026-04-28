First to Know forecast: Isolated showers while fairly hot (04/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We around the state line region remain just south of a corridor of steadily moving disturbances in the Deep South, associated with a cold front in the Tennessee Valley, which has kept our area dry and partly cloudy. Warm afternoon readings will start cooling off into the 70s by early evening with patches of cloud cover and breaks of clear sky. Overnight, there will be more areas of clouds, especially in southern Georgia, where weakening clusters of showers and storms can give a few sprinkles to interior sections before sunrise. It will be partly clear elsewhere with forecast lows in the low to mid 60s.

While most of us Wednesday will experience a mix of sun and clouds and considerably warm temperatures by afternoon, some areas of clouds will be thicker in southern Georgia, where a chance for isolated passing showers exist. Forecast highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The next wave of scattered rain and thunderstorms in the Deep South will have a better chance at spreading more clouds and occasions of rain and thunder around tri-state areas early Thursday morning. This activity contributes to a buildup of clouds and chances for a few showers and storms around the local area Thursday. Not everyone will experience measurable rain.

Saturday offers a greater opportunity for rain and thunderstorms as the slow-moving cold front gets a bigger push through the area Saturday. Some of the storms on Saturday can be active with gusty wind and lightning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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