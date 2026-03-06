First To Know forecast: Isolated showers for a few (03/06/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Amid a warm and humid setup with southeast and south winds, broken lines of showers have sprouted up in select portions of the region. The activity will be limited in number and coverage, but those who receive rain can encounter brief downpours and isolated lightning. Evening shower activity will focus on the Suwannee River counties before dissipating later tonight.

Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear through late tonight, with zones of low clouds and fog re-developing in the morning. Nighttime temps will be in the 70s, going into the 60s in the morning for eventual lows.

Saturday's weather pattern doesn't offer much difference from previous days. The mid- to late-morning hours will feature increasing sunshine as winds will remain from the southeast. A few more clouds will build enough for stray showers to form in the afternoon, but overall coverage will not exceed 20% of the area and most of us will miss out on measurable rain.

Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 80s once more.

Sunday, a stalling cold front to the northwest of our area can contribute to a few more areas of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, particularly in southwestern Georgia, with near zero activity anticipated in the southeastern Big Bend. It'll be harder to get isolated pop-up showers early next week, which will allow temps to jump into the mid and upper 80s for a couple of days.

Later next week, a cold front will approach (likely on Thursday) with higher rain coverage and a better chance for temperatures to fall closer to average to close out next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.