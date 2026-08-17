First to Know forecast: Isolated rain, widespread heat (08/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Amid afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100°, scattered clouds are building and a few local showers and downpours are being squeezed out. Some neighborhoods will encounter these spotty areas of rain and thunderstorms, which will give a break in the heat for a brief time. Those who go without rain will remain with considerable heat into the mid- and late-evening hours with a gradual to partial clearing trend for the night and morning hours.

As mentioned, rain will cool off some areas faster than others. But in general, readings will fall through the 80s and eventually reach the mid and upper 70s in the early morning time frame Tuesday.

Upper-level high pressure remains nearby, aiding in keeping the heat streak going for another day or few. West winds will enhance the warming trend, with 90° or so possible before midday, and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to about 100°. A heat advisory covers most local counties again, with extreme heat warnings set to go into effect in the central and western Big Bend counties for feels-like temperatures around 105° to 117° in the mid-afternoon. A few more of those scattered to spotty showers and storms will sprout up with that much heat occurring, along with local wind flows that can trigger more locally heavy areas of rain and thunder.

The weather pattern will be minimally changed through Thursday. By Friday, the upper high re-positions itself farther west, allowing a front to come closer to the local area for the end of the week. It will cause temps to fall back into the low to mid 90s, more clouds to build over the weekend, and a general increase in shower and thunderstorm coverage with some times of sunshine still getting through.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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