First to Know forecast: Isolated pop-up evening rain areas (05/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat of the afternoon and the wind flow from the southeast and south have supported a few isolated spots of showers and rain developing around the US 19 region of the eastern and central Big Bend, with the spotty activity moving mainly to the west-northwest. A few more of these types of showers and storms are possible in the southeastern Big Bend this evening, with little to no rain activity elsewhere.

The night ahead will have partial clearing as the humid feel to the air lingers. Readings will generally fall through the 80s in the early evening and reach the 70s by midnight. Morning lows will bottom out around 70°, with some upper 60s in the eastern interior regions.

Wednesday features a return of a partly cloudy sky, building daytime heat, and a couple of showers and thunderstorms along wind boundaries, with some favorability for them to occur in the western half of our area (Lake Seminole counties, for example). Highs will top out around 90° to the lower 90s again.

The rest of the week will have similar patterns repeat themselves, with summerlike highs in the lower 90s and occasional zones of showers and storms popping up in the afternoon and early evening. A slower-moving front in the Southeast over the Memorial Day weekend can influence future rain coverage patterns by that time, though no day over that time appears to be a washout.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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