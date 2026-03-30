First to Know forecast: Isolated daytime showers possible (03/30/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are entering a pattern that supports a string of warm days, with a feed of moisture from southeast winds that will bump up the humidity values a notch through the week.

Today, the main result is pockets of scattered clouds. Some chance exists for a couple of spotty showers east of US 319 in the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia, though coverage is isolated and most will miss out of any measurable rain.

Evening and nighttime sky conditions will turn partly cloudy to briefly mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible with winds that will be light. Evening temps go from the lower 80s into the 60s by midnight, with lows that will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

Tuesday, the sun-and-cloud mix along with the continued southeast wind pattern will help high temperatures get into the low to mid 80s before any isolated showers develop in the afternoon.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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