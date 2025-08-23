First To Know forecast: Intervals of rain (08/23/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered clouds are present this morning with a few showers affecting interior southern Georgia and Apalachee Bay waters. A nearby stalled frontal zone will promote the development of occasional waves of showers and rain with embedded thunderstorms as the day progresses. While it's a bit tough to give precise timing of rain and thunder arrival at specific points in our region, there's a reasonable chance for rain to occur at any time of day, not just in the afternoon. However, it will not be continuously raining in all locations. There will be breaks in the shower coverage that can permit a stretch of sunshine to come through.

With extra cloudiness in consideration, today's highs will be capped in the upper 80s.

Severe thunderstorms aren't expected, but excessive rainfall can trigger some spot flooding.

Sunday offers a decrease in the amount of showers and storms with a bit more sunshine. Mornings will start in the mid 70s and afternoon readings will peak in the lower 90s.

The pattern next week suggests the stalled front will get a nudge to push south of the region. While not unheard of, noticeably drier air will trickle in, allowing many northern and inland areas to experience lows in the mid to upper 60s around midweek. Dry air warms up quickly, so expected highs will be near average, around 90°

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

