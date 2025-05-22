First To Know forecast: Insight into a hot weekend (05/22/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It feels drier outside because it really is! Moisture amounts have decreased across most inland areas thanks to a period of northerly winds earlier today, and a limited return flow of moisture from the south. This will allow steady cooling this evening from the low 90s to the 80s and 70s through 11 p.m. Areas of mid- and high-level clouds will scoot to the east, bringing in a clearing trend early Friday morning and supporting lows to fall into the low to mid 60s. A couple of upper 50s can be achieved in the I-75 counties and to the east.

If you're starting your holiday weekend early Friday afternoon, expect it to be mostly sunny, not very humid, but quite hot, with afternoon readings climbing into the low to mid 90s. With low humidity, the feels-like heat index won't be much higher than the actual air temperatures, but some sources of coolness like air-conditioning and shade will be needed to remain somewhat comfortable.

The moisture and mugginess will gradually increase as the Memorial Day weekend progresses. Saturday morning starts relatively cool in the 60s before daytime temps get back to the mid 90s away from area beaches. Sunday will be similar, but more moisture is forecast along with a possible late-day shower or storm.

Memorial Day itself will be partly cloudy with widely spaced afternoon showers and thunder, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

The remainder of the week will feature higher chances for additional scattered rain and storms around the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

