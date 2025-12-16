First to Know Forecast: Increasing midweek cloudiness (12/16/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The dry air is providing the broad sunshine that many of us have been experiencing today. However, Wednesday is not offering the same level of bright sunlight.

Upper-level moisture to the west will stream overhead late tonight and Wednesday. Before it arrives, the evening sky will remain clear as temperatures fall into the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows will drop to around 40°. Some of the cloud cover will interfere with the cooling process, so it won't be nearly as cold as this morning was.

As a result of the extra cloudiness, sunshine will be filtered and veiled but not always completely blocked. Nonetheless, temperatures will manage to rise into the 60s and reach highs in the mid to upper 60s. East wind will support some of the warming trend.

For the rest of the week, we will have an opportunity for rain and showers Thursday with a couple of low-pressure systems streaking by, with a return of high pressure through Friday that will create a mainly sunny weekend with readings close to seasonable levels. Lows will be in the neighborhood of 40° with highs in the 60s and 70s by Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.