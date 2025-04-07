First to Know forecast: Incoming rain, few severe storms (04/07/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A springtime cold front will push through the region today. Breezy winds from the south already in place will contribute to the wind-gust potential of the scattered and broken line of rain and storms, creating a higher possibility for thunderstorms to be locally strong to severe.

Most areas have the opportunity to receive about an inch of rain, with some higher totals possible.

A few hail-producing storms will be in the mix, along with general storm wind gusts around 40-50 mph and severe gusts to 60 mph, which would warrant severe thunderstorm warnings. A low-end chance exists for a couple of storm cells to spin up brief and quick-moving tornadoes.

Storms will diminish in the evening as the activity moves east.

Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, then temps will fall into the 60s after the cold front passes.

A general clearing trend will occur overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine further increases Tuesday daytime with noticeably cooler highs in the 70s.

Drier and near-average readings stretch into Thursday. A weaker front comes our way Friday with a few showers and another cool snap after it.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

