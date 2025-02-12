First To Know forecast: Incoming rain (02/12/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Deep South cold front that's been wavering to our north will slip closer to our area over the next 24 hours, eventually sweeping our state line neighborhoods with showers and a couple of thunderstorms Thursday.

It won't come close enough this evening to enhance our rain activity aside from passing showers possible near and west of the Flint and Apalachicola rivers. Scattered cloud cover will be present elsewhere with a breeze from the south. Nighttime readings will drop into the 60s and stay in the mid 60s for morning lows. Some areas of sea fog will move inland with the wind flow.

Showers and rain will go from west to east, mainly in the daytime hours of Thursday. The southwest breeze will cause a gusty trend in the approaching rain, and some gusts can be above 40 mph. The overall severe-weather risk is limited, but one or two of the storms can reach that threshold. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s, then falling a bit after the cold front passes by late-afternoon.

A shot of cooler air will create Friday lows around 50° to the upper 40s and highs closer to average (forecast upper 60s and lower 70s).

The next front approaches Sunday with another line of rain, showers, and thunderstorms. It will be briefly warm and partly cloudy Saturday, then a string of colder days will follow the front for the next work week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist