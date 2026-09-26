First To Know forecast: Ideal early-fall weekend weather (09/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of high pressure over the Great Lakes and stronger low pressure off the Carolinas coastline is resulting in a steady flow of drier northern air for our area. This setup supports rounds of sunshine for most of the day ahead.

After and crisp and cool start to the day (by late-September standards), forecast readings later today will top out in the middle 80s for highs.

Tonight will be generally clear as temps drop into the 60s before midnight. Morning lows for Sunday will be in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Sunday also features suitable outdoor weather, with daytime readings in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a few more clouds, but ample sunshine will continue in the daytime hours.

Next week, there will be a slight uptick in moisture as temperatures rebound to the upper 60s for lows by midweek, and highs will meander around the 90° mark. There are signals for deepening tropical moisture late next week, influencing an upward trend in forecast rain coverage by Thursday and Friday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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