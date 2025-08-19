First to Know Forecast: Hot with spotty showers (08/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Short-duration showers and rain have scooted across several counties and neighborhoods this afternoon, providing a temporary cool-down before the sun breaks out amid the lingering high mugginess. Thunder will be isolated this evening, as clouds break later leading to areas of clearer sky overnight.

Forecast temps depend on the extent and timing of showers. But generally, the evening will be in the 80s with 70s showing up before midnight. I anticipated lows to be in the middle 70s again.

We will still have a suppressed afternoon shower and thunderstorm cycle Wednesday from the north-northeast wind pattern and a zone of slight sinking air on the outer side of Hurricane Erin's circulation. The storm itself isn't coming anywhere close to us, but its influence decreases the spread of rain and thunder, with isolated cases possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday.

As Erin moves off to the northeast, a cold front slides into the Southeast for the end of the week. The front slows and meanders nearby through the weekend, increasing the cloudiness and boosting the chances for occasional showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather isn't expected in a widespread sense, but multi-day rain totals can exceed two inches between Friday and next Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

