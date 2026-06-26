First to Know Forecast: Very hot next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain chances will drop briefly just in time for the weekend, but the heat is going to be what keeps most indoors.

Friday afternoon showers and storms will linger into the night, but eventually dissipate through the overnight hours as overnight lows only drop to the mid 70s.

Saturday will be filled with mainly partly cloudy skies, however, isolated to scattered afternoon showers are expected mainly due to the sea breeze. These shouldn't put a damper on any plans, but some will have to dodge come-and-go showers.

Through Saturday, we will be cranking up the heat! Highs will climb to the mid to upper 90s and feel a lot more like the triple digits for everyone. No heat advisories have been issued yet, but that doesn't mean the heat cannot be dangerous.

Sunday and Monday will be the hottest days as we will climb further into the 90s with feels like temperatures ranging between 105-110°. Stay indoors as much as possible and stay hydrated and take breaks if you plan to be outdoors!

Rain activity Sunday will consist of a handful of isolated showers; most will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.