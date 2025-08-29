First To Know forecast: Holiday weekend clouds, showers (08/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Layers of cloud cover present this afternoon are going to be a persistent feature of the Labor Day weekend for the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

A stationary front is draped across Apalachee Bay and the adjacent coastline. This will prompt overspreading clouds as the upper winds transport mid-scale disturbances that will trigger occasional showers and a couple of thunderstorms. Some of these will dampen a few neighborhoods this evening, with the better chance for rumbles of thunder closer to the frontal zone in areas south of Interstate 10.

Forecast temps this evening will be in the 80s, dropping into the 70s later tonight, or sooner with the influence of rain and showers. Morning lows Saturday will be in the lower 70s.

Limited sunshine is anticipated Saturday along with periods of passing showers and rain. As the front lingers and upper-level systems move overhead, the spread of rain will vary at different times of the day. It is reasonable to expect showers to occur at nearly any time of day, but not continuously. Nonetheless, a few downpours or lightning flashes can disrupt outdoor activities.

Highs Saturday will top out in the middle 80s.

Sunday won't be dramatically different, with ongoing pockets of overcast, peeks of sun, and a few showers and storms coming and going throughout the region. The theme holds true for Labor Day Monday, though a break in the upper pattern can create longer times of drier conditions and promote a little more sun. Temperatures through this stretch will be stable with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

