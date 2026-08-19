First To Know forecast: Heat streak stretches for another day (08/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The daily cycle of developing local showers, rain, and thunderstorms is underway and will affect certain locations around the state line region, with scattered activity around the tri-state region and isolated in the I-75 section. Wherever they form and no matter the extent of coverage, downpours can come with strong wind gusts and frequent lightning as the activity moves mainly to the east and southeast.

Not much rain will be leftover after the late-night period. Patchy clouds and breaks of clear sky are anticipated in a broader sense overnight.

Evening temps depend on the amount of rain coverage; it will be very warm for locations that escape any rain, with 80s persisting after midnight. Area-wide lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday gives one more opportunity for forecast highs to approach 100°, with feels-like heat index readings around 110° in the afternoon before the next round of showers and storms forms. There will be sunshine and some scattered clouds in general before zones of rain and thunder form in the mid- to late-afternoon hours.

We turn a corner from the very hot heat-wave high-pressure pattern starting Friday, when the high retreats and a cold front in the Tennessee Valley get some support to move south toward us. The front will only bring a cool-down relative to current conditions, meaning highs Saturday will return to the average lower 90s. The shift will be mainly caused by times of cloudiness and a few more areas of showers and storms around. Mid 90s resume early next week with some inland areas becoming slightly less humid.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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