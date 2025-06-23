First to Know forecast: Heat streak at the state line (06/23/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The only source of cooling showers late Monday are from the sea breeze flow along the coast, which isn't making much headway inland. Neighborhoods near and south of Interstate 10 have the better chance for these small-scale, non-severe showers or brief storms before 9:00 p.m. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and very warm.

The 80s linger even past midnight in many cases. The mid 70s can be reached before sunrise with a light and variable wind pattern overnight.

Tuesday features what's likely to be the hottest day of this stretch, with forecast highs in the upper 90s to near 100° for many interior sections near and north of the state line, and in southeastern Georgia. Coastal zones will see highs in the lower 90s before the sea breeze develops.

Wednesday, the high-pressure system in the eastern U.S. influencing the heat spell will begin to shift and weaken. The cycle of daytime showers and storms will pickup a bit by then with highs in the middle 90s. The end of the week has a weak upper disturbance crossing over from the east, enhancing the coverage of showers and storms for the remainder of the week. This will help bring high temps closer to average in the lower 90s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

