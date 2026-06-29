First to Know forecast: Heat lingers into the night (06/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're experiencing a general absence of showers and storms late today, with the only chances for isolated activity forming near the coast and in the I-75 region. Even those won't be all too impactful or widespread. As a result, nighttime temperatures will be very warm with areas of clear sky and few clouds. Readings will be in the lower 90s early in the evening, falling through the 80s in the late-night and early morning, down to sunrise lows in the upper 70s.

Tuesday features the approach of a front from the northeast. This will allow enough of a trigger to support pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms to form in the afternoon. Ample heat and moisture will get some of the rainiest areas to be locally heavy with frequent lightning, and perhaps some temporary heat relief. Highs will manage to hit the middle 90s, even with a little more rain activity. Feels-like values will be near heat-advisory levels again, topping out near 108°.

The air turns slightly drier for midweek, so the rain opportunities will diminish to isolated cases again. It will be less humid for that time span, but not much cooler overall. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the mid 90s, but we may fall short of the need for more heat advisories with the drier air.

Independence Day weekend will be hot as they usually are, with highs in the mid 90s, a partly cloudy sky, and a few showers and storms around in the afternoons.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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