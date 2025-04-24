First To Know forecast: Heat is widespread, rain is not (04/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spots of downpours and occasional thunderstorms are lined roughly north to south around the Chattahoochee River, moving northeast along Flint River counties. Future showers and storms this evening will focus on southwestern Georgia and should remain relatively widely scattered. Most northern Florida neighborhoods will avoid substantial rain.

The night will be partly cloudy, warm, and somewhat humid, with diminishing rain activity north of the state line. Temperatures will go from the 80s to the 70s after sundown, toward eventual lows Friday morning in the middle and lower 60s.

Friday will look similar to previous days, with a sun-and-cloud mix in the sky and enough warming to get into the 80s before lunch hour. Highs are poised to top out in the mid and upper 80s. Rain development will be isolated to the tri-state/Lake Seminole region in the afternoon.

Weekend rain potential goes even lower, with only a couple of stray, brief showers amid a partly cloudy and hotter afternoon in the lower 90s.

By Sunday, the persistent frontal zone in the Deep South will slip toward our area, which will allow a few more scattered afternoon showers and storms to break out. We'll watch severe-weather parameters accordingly but nothing points to an elevated severe storm risk. However, a few areas will get a quenching of rain in an increasingly dry environment.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

