First to Know Forecast: Heat continues to rise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will be staying hot through sunset before they finally fall down to the mid 70s overnight.

The few showers along I-75 will eventually dissipate as we approach sunset and most will see clear skies through the night.

Sunday is going to be the hottest day yet! Highs will increase to the upper 90s for most with feels like temperatures reaching upwards of 105-107°, which is just slightly below Heat Advisory criteria.

A ridge will bring slightly drier conditions throughout the afternoon, suppressing rain chances. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most will get in on the sunshine.

Showers and storms will return later Monday and follow into Tuesday.

So if you want to get out and enjoy the lower rain coverage, just be careful as it will be very hot! Stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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