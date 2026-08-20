First To Know forecast: Heat backs off a bit; Friday rain coverage is up (08/20/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Though isolated and spotty, the cycle of daytime and evening showers and storms is underway, just a bit suppressed over the previous few days. Still, some locations around the state line can encounter quick downpours and bursts of wind gusts, along with a period of time of excessive lightning. Not all areas will experience such activity through late tonight. It will be partly cloudy in areas that miss out on any rain or thunder action.

Correspondingly, temp trends will vary, with rain-cooled locations falling into the 80s and 70s faster. Overall, evening temps will drop gradually through the 80s by midnight, with morning lows leveling off in the mid 70s in most areas.

The upper ridge of high pressure that's been controlling the recent heat spell will begin shifting to the west, allowing for an easier setup for scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop in the heating of Friday morning and afternoon. Highs will still be hot, but in the mid and lower 90s, with feels-like values near 108°, still high enough to warrant a heat advisory.

A modest cold front will take the place of the heat-wave high on Saturday, triggering additional showers and storms amid times of sunshine. Some less-humid air will seep into inland and western zones Sunday, limiting rain development to the coast and in the Suwannee River region. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 90s, with some mid 90s returning Sunday and early next work week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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