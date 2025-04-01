First To Know forecast: Heat and a cool-down are no jokes (04/01/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A region of upper-level high pressure will control the local weather pattern, preventing another round of active thunderstorms, but also locking out any source of northern cold air from the region.

This time of year, that means a string of really warm days will be the result of this pattern.

The nighttime features the redevelopment of fog across many locations, with reduced visibility overnight through the morning commute. Fog will limit the amount of cooling, so I expect lows to get into the mid 60s, about ten degrees above average.

The moisture contributes to the muggy feel Wednesday as south and southeast winds blow. Once the fog breaks, warming will accelerate, with forecast highs in the low 80s at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. The highest temps are likely in the Suwannee and Alapaha river regions, where isolated 90° highs are possible. That's also the zone where pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms are more likely to form in the late-afternoon.

The remainder of the work week will keep highs in the upper half of the 80s and mild lows in the 60s. Rain activity will remain scant.

The weekend also stays warm, but a cold front will begin its approach late Sunday. The slow-moving system will create clouds and periods of rain, along with a few thunderstorms. Severe-weather risks appear low, but the rainfall through Monday can cause a good soaking. And, by then, the temperatures will trend lower, closer to average highs in the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.