First to Know Forecast: Growing clouds, just a few sprinkles (03/24/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds have been widespread in areas like the Suwannee River region, while sunshine prevailed in the tri-state. East to northeast winds tonight will likely advance that cloudiness in eastern sections to the west as temperatures fall from the 70s to the 60s (or, in the case of overcast areas, stay mainly in the 60s this evening).

As lows in the 50s are achieved Wednesday morning, there is a small chance for a few sprinkles to occur amid the broader cloudiness.

While some increase in sunshine is anticipated near the coast and in some western zones Wednesday, clouds will linger for longer in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, causing a range in high temperatures from the lower 70s east to upper 70s south and west. Again, a slim chance for a couple of showers exists where clouds tend to hold together.

Thursday and Friday will have more sunshine all around with a warmer trend as highs will get into the mid and upper 80s. Saturday offers a weak cold front that will bump temperatures down a few degrees early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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