First to Know forecast: Getting drier for inland areas (10/06/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lingering clouds are expected this evening in most areas around and south of the state line, but the spread of showers and rain will further shrink as the night progresses. A few showers will affect coastal and bay areas, plus the Suwannee River counties late tonight and tomorrow morning with less intensity and frequency than earlier today.

Forecast temps this evening will be mainly in the 70s, as morning lows drop into the mid to upper 60s area-wide.

A northeast breeze sets up Wednesday, allowing for a source of relatively drier air to enter. There will be partial clearing in the interior of the Big Bend, with more sunshine possible in southern Georgia compared to the coastline and southeast Big Bend, where some clouds will be present along with a few showers. Highs Wednesday will range from around 80° to the mid 80s.

The driest part of the next few days will be Wednesday and Thursday, with high pressure to the north of us suppressing the available moisture to the south. However, by Friday, winds become east to southeast and will continue that trend over the weekend, in response to a tropical low in the central Gulf that is forecast to move north toward the central coastline, west of our region. Additional clouds and times of rain are forecast locally, with a chance for active thunderstorms in the region. The weekend forecast will be altered over the next few days based on new forecast information; no reliable indicators show a landfalling tropical cyclone here, but we'll continue to monitor for changes to the pattern.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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