First To Know forecast: Generous warming sunlight (12/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The newest area of high pressure has slipped into the Southeast today, staying around all weekend and providing dry air and a clear sky for a couple of days or more.

Following morning lows in middle 30s, light northwest winds will shift to the east and southeast later today. Generous amounts of sunshine with existing dry air will trigger a gradual warming trend in the late morning and afternoon hours. Forecast highs today are in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Sunday morning will be seasonably cool, near 40°, and another day of sunlight will bump up highs a smidge into the lower 70s.

Leading into Christmas week, the continued effects of high pressure will bring about a steady warming trend, with morning lows consistently in the mid to upper 40s and highs that will get into the mid 70s for several afternoons right through Christmas Day. There will be ample sunshine each days with scattered clouds and a chance for fog on a few mornings later in the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

