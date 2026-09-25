First To Know forecast: Generally clearer and cooler (09/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of high pressure over the Great Lakes and stronger low pressure off the Carolinas coastline is resulting in a steady flow of drier northern air for our area. This setup supports an overall clearing trend for the remainder of Friday, giving us rounds of sunshine for most of Saturday. Temperatures will be crisp and cool in the mornings (by late-September standards) while afternoons will be mild to warm with lower humidity.

Forecast readings tonight will drop into the 60s before midnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s in interior southern Georgia, with upper 50s to lower 60s most everywhere else in the area. Highs Saturday will top out in the middle 80s.

Sunday also features suitable outdoor weather, with morning temps around 60° and daytime readings in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a few more clouds, but ample sunshine will continue in the daytime hours.

Next week, there will be a slight uptick in moisture as temperatures rebound to the upper 60s for lows by midweek, and highs will meander around the 90° mark. There are signals for deepening tropical moisture late next week, influencing an upward trend in forecast rain coverage by Thursday and Friday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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