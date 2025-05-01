First To Know forecast: Gauging rain opportunities (05/01/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weak disturbance over the Chattahoochee River region has prompted isolated showers this evening near and just east of Lake Seminole. That's about the only zone of rain that we'll be tracking tonight. Otherwise, varying amounts of cloud cover will be present through the night, along with the ongoing mild to warm feel of the air.

Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s through about 7:00, entering the 70s afterwards, and then 60s beyond midnight. There can be a few clearer breaks, but it will be partly cloudy in general with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Nearby high pressure remains influential in limiting shower and storm formation Friday. A veil of upper clouds causes the filtered sunshine effect for most of the day. Afternoon highs are projected to reach the mid to upper 80s.

As the Gulf high gives way over the weekend, a front in the Tennessee Valley will slip closer to us. An increase in clouds is anticipated for Saturday, with higher chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the later phases of the day. Sunday also features areas of clouds and occasional showers and thunder. Severe-weather chances are isolated and are expected to stay that way, but we'll adjust expectations based on future forecast data analysis.

An amount of drier air is still expected for the first half of next work week, getting lows in several areas in the 50s while highs still get to near average in the mid 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

