First To Know forecast: Front triggers midweek storms (05/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warm and humid conditions will stretch deep into the night with patchy clouds and areas of clearer sky this evening. Readings will fall through the 80s after 7 p.m.,dipping into the 70s before midnight, on their way to morning lows around 70°. There will be a light breeze from the southwest which should inhibit the formation of widespread morning fog.

Wednesday's southwest to west wind pattern will be influenced by a cold front which will drop southeastward toward the state line through the daytime hours. Clouds will further build, leading to intermittent sunshine and the development of scattered showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. A few cases of rain-induced wind gusts are possible around the state line and the eastern Big Bend in the afternoon hours.

The front will allow thunderstorms to decrease late Wednesday and Thursday and a source of drier air that will lower the humidity levels for the rest of the week. This dry air will allow morning lows to return to the 60s while highs will still rebound to the lower 90s, with some mid 90s returning by the beginning of the holiday weekend.

By Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, the muggy feel will return, as will isolated to widely spaced showers and thunderstorms both afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.