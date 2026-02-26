First To Know forecast: Front raises rain coverage (02/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The stream of moisture on the south wind direction will continue to drive the amounts of cloud cover across the region this evening. Passing showers will affect a few areas near and west of US 319 but they will be of minimal impact. Cloudiness is variable elsewhere with lesser coverage in the Suwannee valley.

For the evening, temperatures will be mild in the 70s and 60s. Broken cloud cover is forecast overnight with lows in the neighborhood of 60°. Where there is no rain, there can be patches of fog.

In the morning, the slow-moving cold front will shift more to the south, closer to where we are, spreading thicker clouds and helping in the formation of more showers and a couple of thunderstorms starting in southern Georgia and then sliding farther south through the afternoon into northern Florida. There's not much concern for severe storms, but a few gusty storms in general are possible. Rainfall amounts will be beneficial in the short-term, nearing one inch in some cases.

Forecast highs Friday will be in the low to mid 70s.

The front makes a slow transition south into the Florida peninsula Saturday morning, with some leftover pockets of clouds and showers in northern Florida counties. Showers will eventually end through midday and further drying and clearing is foreseen for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Temperatures will be minimally changed, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

