First To Know forecast: Friday's highs get a boost (03/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's temperature rebound was supported by decreased clouds and broader sunshine, characteristics that will repeat themselves Friday.

Any fair-weather clouds late today will dissipate this evening, leading to areas of clear sky and falling temperatures. Readings will go into the 60s before midnight. Overnight temps bottom out in the upper 50s to around 60°. The cooling trend will be slowed by the formation of low-level cloud cover and fog.

Once the clouds break and clear in the late-morning hours Friday, conditions will get steadily warmer with a mainly sunny sky. Highs are projected to reach the mid and upper 80s. A couple of 90° highs are possible in inland locations and in the Suwannee River region.

The hotter trend is prompted by west winds, ahead of a Saturday morning cold front that will slip southward through the region. This will help bring weekend readings down, closer to average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows by Sunday in the lower 50s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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