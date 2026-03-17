First to Know Forecast: Freezing in most areas overnight (03/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening setup supports already chilly late-day temperatures falling steadily into the colder range of the 40s and 30s prior to midnight. The sky will be generally clear (aside from some upper-level thin clouds), the air will be dry, and the winds will be lighter to occasionally calm overnight. The mix of these features is prompting a freeze warning for all inland locations in the morning for expected lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with subfreezing readings possible for a few hours.

A deck of clouds will move through the region Wednesday, causing times of reduced sunshine but not a total blockage. The air remains quite dry and not conducive for any showers. Forecast highs for the midweek will be in the low to mid 60s, still running about 10 degrees shy of seasonal averages.

While Thursday morning will be cold again, readings will start a rebound as highs in the afternoon top out in the 70s. Further warming is expected through the weekend, supported by days of sunshine (mixed with few clouds) and a southwest to west wind flow.

The next best chance for any showers will be early next week as a slow-moving cold front sags close to the region by that time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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