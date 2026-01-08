First To Know forecast: Fog trend ends over the weekend (01/08/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will still deal with the elements of abundant moisture, a light wind pattern, nearby high pressure areas, and pockets of cloudiness and fog. Prolonged clear sky trends are not expected this evening, with clouds developing and moving throughout several levels of the atmosphere. The low-level clouds will influence the formation of late-night and morning fog, which will again be dense in some locations.

Evening temps will fall into the 60s and level off with lows in the upper 50s to around 60° in many sections.

Friday repeats the trend of partial clearing by midday with winds from the southeast and south. It will remain humid for the season with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Fog can greet us for one more morning Saturday before a late-day or evening cold front pushes in from the west. A line of dwindling showers and isolated thunderstorms is forecast to affect the region through Sunday morning. As it will be weakening, active storms or severe weather are unlikely to occur locally. The front will open the door to the return of colder conditions for the area next week, with lows falling into the 30s Monday morning and highs only in the 50s and 60s, closer to or below average on both sides. Upper-level winds will provide moisture for scattered clouds, but decreased ground-level moisture will prevent the foggy mornings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

