First To Know forecast: Fog goes on repeat (02/04/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will stay mild for all of your Tuesday evening outdoor activities and intentions without any rain nuisances. Light winds have helped to disperse the coastal and offshore fog, but as winds relax to near calm later tonight, fog will re-develop over the cooler bay waters and will influence more inland fog overnight. A dense fog advisory is already hoisted for most Big Bend counties tonight and tomorrow with further expansion possible.

Readings this evening will fall into the 60s after sundown. Lows in the mid 50s are likely, as the fog prevents excessive cooling chances.

Layers of clouds will linger for a few hours post-sunrise, then more sunshine will emerge by midday and beyond. Temps will warm into the mid and upper 70s for highs, with some 80° readings inland and east.

There are no fundamental changes in the overall weather pattern through the weekend. Slight variability in wind flow and the timing of the thickest fog will contribute to slight day-to-day shifts, but generally speaking, highs will continue to get to the neighborhood of 80° away from the coast right through the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist