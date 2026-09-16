First To Know forecast: Flow of dry air; clearer sky (09/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of noticeably drier air is flowing into the region on an overall northeast wind pattern, on the southern edge of an area of high pressure to our north. This will keep our sky generally clear through late tonight and Thursday morning. The breezes will relax a bit, but not go entirely calm overnight. Nonetheless, the drier nature of the air will allow for a bit more cooling of nighttime temperatures, particularly around and north of Interstate 10 and all of southern Georgia.

Evening readings will fall through the 80s, enter the 70s before midnight, then drop to lows by dawn in the upper 60s around and north of the state line, and lower 70s will occur closer to the coast.

Sunshine will be abundant as moisture sources remain suppressed Thursday. This will also lead to having essentially no rain opportunities for the daytime hours. A few clouds will form in the warmth of the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Friday will stay on the dry side. Over the weekend, moisture levels gradually increase. A disturbance to the east will slowly move west across the Florida peninsula over the weekend; its influence locally will be seen early next week with more clouds amid times of sunshine, and periods of showers and thunderstorms returning to the scene.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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