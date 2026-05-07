First To Know forecast: Fewer showers tonight as clouds remain (05/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most thunderstorms have subsided in the local region, though there will be patches of showers and sprinkles amid the lingering cloud deck this evening and tonight.

A nearby cold front will slow its move to the southeast, and will become a focal point for more showers and storms to develop around the frontal zone Friday afternoon. Some locations around and north of I-10 will encounter times of downpours and gusty trends with the few stronger and isolated severe storms that can form.

Before then, temps tonight will drop a few degrees toward 70°, then dip into the mid and upper 60s for morning lows. Clouds may suppress the warming in many areas Friday, so expected highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The southeast Big Bend can receive more sun, and get highs closer to the upper 80s if that occurs.

This front will meander around the area through the weekend, prompting layers of clouds to limit sunshine at times. Occasions of showers and storms will affect many areas, but not likely to be continuous at any given point this weekend. However, minor chances for a couple of strong or severe storms do exist throughout this time stretch, including Mother's Day Sunday.

It will be Monday before a stronger push from the northwest dislodges the front and reintroduces drier conditions to our region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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