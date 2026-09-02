First To Know forecast: Few showers to dot the Big Bend (09/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The recent setup of east-northeast winds and isolated spots of showers and thunder from east to west will be featured in this evening's weather pattern as well. Most locations will get by without substantial rain or storms, but a passing shower or downpour is most likely to occur in counties around the Suwannee River. It will be partly cloudy to mostly clear in many other sections through late this evening and early Thursday morning.

Forecast temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the late-afternoon, falling into the 80s by evening (or sooner if there is rain), eventually getting to morning lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday, a source of moisture to our southeast will move closer and overhead, bringing with it a greater chance for more scattered showers and storms amid times of sunshine and building clouds. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the extra humid feel can push the heat index toward 100° to 105° when the sun is out in the afternoon. Occasionally heavy rain is possible but severe weather risks will be minimal.

More areas of showers and storms are anticipated Friday, then more of a scattering of afternoon rain and thunder over the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be near or above average in the lower 90s, with mid 90s likely Sunday ahead of a late batch of thunderstorms projected to develop.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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