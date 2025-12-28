First to Know forecast: Few showers, then plenty cold (12/28/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front entering our scene Monday will shove aside the stretch of warm days that accompanied the Christmas holiday, and turn the end of the year into a very chilly New Year's holiday.

This evening will be partly cloudy to occasionally clear after sunset with readings that will remain on the warmer side of the scale. The widespread 70s will become 60s on local thermometers through the evening with a continued trend of patchy cloud cover and a chance for patchy morning fog. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

The warmest part of Monday will be the morning and early afternoon hours before the arrival of the cold front. Highs will top out in the low to middle 70s before midday. However, more cloudiness is forecast along with a batch of showers that will be relatively brief in overall duration, dropping limited amounts of rainfall.

The broadly noticeable effect of the front will be its ability to bring sharply colder air into the area later Monday, causing temperatures to fall into the 60s before the evening hours, then into the 50s and 40s later at night. A stronger northwest wind will cause wind-chill (feels-like) values to be several degrees lower than actual air temperatures.

Those wind chills on Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 20s while actual temps will be in the lower 30s. Breezes will stretch into Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Upper clouds will cause filtered sunshine.

New Year's Eve morning will start off in the mid 20s to around 30° with decreasing wind. Forecast highs will rebound to the upper side of the 50s. Evening readings will fall back into the 40s late, with midnight temps around the upper 30s.

After New Year's Day Thursday, it will turn warmer with temps back near or above average with a chance for showers coming Saturday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

