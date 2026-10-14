First To Know forecast: Few more clouds to blend in (10/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure is stretching its influence in our weather pattern through Friday, with a continuation of generally low humidity, cool mornings, and warm afternoons. A trickle of moisture Thursday and Friday will result in a few more clouds to blend in with the daytime sunshine. Rain activity will remain absent Thursday, but with the quick movement of a cold front by late Friday and early Saturday, a few isolated showers are possible near the coast and in the southeastern side of the Big Bend region.

The sky tonight, though, will be mostly to entirely clear with evening temps falling through the 70s and 60s. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s in most areas.

Highs Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 80s as winds remain on the light side.

The cold front introduces fresh breezes and renewed dry air for the weekend. The air mass will also be cooler, so anticipated highs are in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy, with strong high pressure to our north. Rain chances are essentially zero over the weekend.

An easterly flow sets up early next week and can cause a stray shower; otherwise, it will be sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably mild during that time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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