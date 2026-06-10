First To Know forecast: Few local evening soakers (06/10/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas around and south of Interstate 10, plus sections of the I-75 corridor, have the better chances to encounter a passing shower or downpour through mid-evening. Overall coverage is expected to remain spotty to widely scattered, meaning most locations will miss out of measurable rainfall but those who do get some can get drenched for a short amount of time. Occasional lightning will accompany the heavier rain activity.

The night and morning will feature a clearer sky with patchy clouds.

Evening temps will depend on rain coverage, but broadly speaking, most areas will drop into the 80s through the late-night and enter the 70s by midnight, with Thursday morning lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will turn hot and humid in the late-morning and afternoon before any spots of showers or storms re-develop along the onshore sea breeze and various outflow wind boundaries. Rain coverage will be confined to 30% or less of the region and favor the Big Bend and Suwannee River regions. Highs will be in the middle 90s, and feels-like values in the mid-afternoon will peak around 103°.

Considerable heat will be felt through the weekend with rain and storm development becoming more scattered to perhaps numerous Saturday and Sunday, thanks to a slow-moving front that will be positioned across southern Georgia by then. Highs will still make it to the mid 90s outside of any zones of clouds and showers.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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