First To Know forecast: February muggies (02/05/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A warm afternoon with readings around 80° again will lead into a mild night with patchy, passing clouds. An ever-so-isolated sprinkle is possible near and north of the Flint River, but no big impacts are expected.

The moisture all around us will factor into the areas of fog that will likely develop at night. Light south winds can make the dense fog more patchy and less widespread, but low visibilities will still be an issue in areas that do experience thick fog.

Evening temps will dip into the 70s and 60s, with morning lows in the mid to low 50s.

Like previous days this week, morning clouds will break and sunshine will emerge. Occasional passing clouds will mix in with the sunlight, and the warming trend will be steady with forecast highs again in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with less warmth at the immediate coastline.

Most days through Sunday will feature similar weather conditions. There will be only slight variations in the timing and coverage of morning fog, wind direction from the south or southwest, and afternoon temps that will depend on the duration of sunshine, the amount of clouds, and the influence of the cooler bay and Gulf waters.

Rain chances are near zero; only an isolated brief sprinkle is possible in southwestern Georgia and tri-state areas Friday and Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist