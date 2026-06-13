First To Know forecast: Fairly hot with some cooling thunderstorms (06/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A pre-summer mix of high levels of moisture, a zone of high pressure nearby, and an occasional west wind will keep hot temperatures as a highlight of the weather features for today.

Following morning lows in the mid 70s, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through midday. The moisture amounts around here will be slightly higher in the day ahead, leading to a small increase in afternoon shower and storm development compared to Friday. However, coverage will be scattered to widely spaced and mostly happening in the late afternoon after several hours of steady heating. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast. The heat index (feels-like) values will peak around 106° to 110° in the mid-afternoon, prompting heat advisories for most Big Bend and southern Georgia counties in the afternoon.

Sunday features additional scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with a partly cloudy trend overall. Temperatures will be similarly hot in the mid 90s.

A front in the Southeast will inch closer Monday through Wednesday. A stream of moisture along it is forecast to contribute to broader cloud cover and higher rain coverage in the first half of the new week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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