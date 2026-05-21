First To Know forecast: Evening thunder focused inland (05/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms late today are being shoved inland through the state line and southern Georgia, driven by the overall southerly wind flow. Spots of downpours will affect select neighborhoods through 8:00 p.m. Partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions will be left behind in most other areas.

Plenty of moisture will persist tonight, though rain coverage will decrease to zero late tonight. Patchy clouds will be around as evening temps fall into the 70s late, before midnight, down to morning lows around the 70° mark.

The pattern of morning sunshine with cluttered cloudiness will resume Friday, leading to more pop-up afternoon showers, rain, and storms that will form near I-10 and US 19 and move northward again. Total coverage will reach about 40% of the local area at different times Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Limited overall change is forecast over the Memorial Day weekend: Highs will be consistent in the low 90s, the sky will be partly cloudy, and there will be a few times of building showers and storms for the afternoon through early evening, although the duration of any rain in a given location should be temporary.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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