First to Know forecast: Evening storms, then a drier midweek (06/30/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Separate areas of showers and storms exist along the Forgotten Coast and in the Suwannee River region late this afternoon. Inland rain and thunder activity is moving to the southwest. A few of these areas will persist into the evening for the central and western Big Bend areas near and south of Interstate 10. Downpours, lightning, and local wind gusts will accompany these storms, but not everyone will encounter them.

Breaking cloud cover is anticipated late tonight, with areas of clearer sky likely in the morning. Forecast lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Relatively drier air will be present Wednesday. This will bring down the chances for pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon, reduced to just isolated cases near and just north of the coastline. While still humid, it won't be as muggy as previous days, so heat-index values will be slightly lower as highs still top out in the mid 90s.

The afternoons through Friday will continue to be mainly dry with sunshine and some scattered clouds and not much promise for showers and storms. On the Fourth of July Saturday, winds will draw in enough moisture, and nearby high pressure will weaken enough, to bring back the daytime and early evening scattered thunderstorm cycle, which lasts through early next week. Forecast temps will remain in the 70s for lows and low to mid 90s for highs over the holiday weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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