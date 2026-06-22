First to Know forecast: Evening storms spotty, but still heavy (06/22/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's been a slight retreat in the weather features that drove the number and frequency of daytime showers and storms higher (namely, upper winds shifting to the north and slightly higher pressure building overhead today). While there aren't as many showers and storms around for late today and this evening, what is out there is still capable to causing locally heavy rain and lightning flashes. Late-day and evening activity will move to the east and diminish in the late-night hours.

Evening temperatures will depend on the location of downpours and clouds. Most areas will experience temps falling through the 80s through midnight and entering the 70s in the morning hours. Early lows will be in the mid 70s in most cases.

There will be a blend of clouds and sunshine for most of Tuesday morning and early afternoon before additional showers and storms pop up in the warmer times of the day. The same risks for spotty downpours, lightning, and some modest wind gusts exist for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s while feels-like values will top 100° in the peak of the afternoon.

A zone of slightly drier air enters inland (southern Georgia) areas at midweek. Showers and storms by then will focus on the Big Bend region in the afternoons. It can be slightly less humid, but not by much. Forecast highs will remain in the middle 90s through midweek. Scattered showers and storms will be a part of the afternoon weather picture toward the end of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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