First To Know forecast: Evening storms in the interior (06/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty showers, rain, and thunderstorms have been traveling eastward this afternoon, soaking some neighborhoods before the sun and steam break out once again. A broken line of rain and thunderstorms is slipping southeast from the Chattahoochee River region into the tri-state area this evening. Those will spread another batch of showers and thunder across several southern Georgia and state line counties before and after sunset. Severe weather risks are low and mainly confined to stronger wind gusts accompanied by the heavier rain.

Area temperatures will depend on the timing and spread of rain; locations without rain will be warmer for longer, while rainy spots will have a quick temp drop. The 70s will prevail by midnight, with Friday morning lows in the mid and lower 70s.

Friday will have another round of scattered daytime thunderstorms, with less coverage for inland area and a bit more focus along the Big Bend counties driven by the sea breeze clashing with a west/northwest flow. The same hazards of downpours, lightning, and locally gusty winds will continue into the weekend, with a partly cloudy trend outside of rain and storm action.

Next week, even less rain is anticipated with a sprawling upper high over the eastern U.S., pushing local high temperatures starting Monday into the upper half of the 90s (about 96° to 98° at this point). The hotter trend will stretch through midweek. There can be isolated showers or storms in the afternoons, but an overall decrease in rain opportunities is foreseen.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.