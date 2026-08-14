First to Know Forecast: Evening heat broken by few thunderstorms (08/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Considerable levels of heat will linger through the evening and night around state line neighborhoods, unless isolated to scattered pockets of rain and thunder move in. Most of the thunderstorm activity will focus in southern Georgia around and north of US 84, where it will be scattered to numerous but temporarily heavy. A couple of evening or nighttime showers are possible before all action winds down before midnight.

In areas that don't receive rain, the 90s will continue through 7:00, falling through the 80s toward midnight, down to Saturday morning lows in the mid and upper 70s. Of course, rain will cause a faster temperature drop, and the timing of any rain will determine if readings can rebound before sunset.

We'll start off with a mostly clear sky in the morning, allowing broad sunshine and continued high pressure to bump up temps rapidly toward 90° by midday, on our way to highs that top out in the mid and upper 90s once again. Feels-like values will be around 105° to 112° in the peak of the afternoon heating. We'll have another batch of developing widely spaced to scattered showers, rain, and thunderstorms that form inland and along the coastal sea breeze and can trigger other temporary spots of downpours and lightning through the late-day and early evening.

Sunday's weather will be very similar, with perhaps a slight decrease in the amount of showers and storms that form during the day as highs will again reach the upper half of the 90s.

High pressure will hold tight across the region through the first half of next week. Highs will press toward 100° in some cases Monday and Tuesday with spotty daytime showers and storms. There may be a slight break in the heat spell toward the end of next week, but forecast readings will stay above average with highs around 95°. Morning lows all throughout this stretch will be in the mid to upper 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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